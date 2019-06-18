UPDATE: Grass fire sparks in West Kelowna

The blaze is just off Lower Glenrosa Road

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

Fire crews are working to knock the blaze that took off up a hillside Tuesday morning. Those on scene say the fire is not expected to grow any further.

RCMP claim the fire could have started near a hydro pole.

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m.

A grass fire is climbing up a hillside off of Lower Glenrosa Road; however according to those on scene crews are working to quickly knock down the blaze.

There is a home in the area.

A grass fire has sparked in West Kelowna near Paynter Road and Lower Glenrosa Road.

Fire crews were headed to the scene just after 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The blaze is reportedly 20 feet by 20 feet.

