UPDATE: Grass fire sparks in West Kelowna

The blaze is just off Lower Glenrosa Road

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

Fire crews are working to knock the blaze that took off up a hillside Tuesday morning. Those on scene say the fire is not expected to grow any further.

RCMP claim the fire could have started near a hydro pole.

———

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m.

A grass fire is climbing up a hillside off of Lower Glenrosa Road; however according to those on scene crews are working to quickly knock down the blaze.

There is a home in the area.

————

A grass fire has sparked in West Kelowna near Paynter Road and Lower Glenrosa Road.

Fire crews were headed to the scene just after 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The blaze is reportedly 20 feet by 20 feet.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as soon as possible.

Watch our social media channels for live up-to-date information.

