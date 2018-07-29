Update: Grass fire starts near Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna

The fire started in the vicinity of 2363 Springfield Road

Smoke rises from a fire near Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna. (Sydney Morton/Kelowna Capital News)

Update 4:30 p.m.

Multiple units responded to the heavy black smoke fire with the help of two bush trucks, two engines, one tender guided by the command unit to extinguish the fire.

Fire believes the fire was started by a transient camp.

Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to Please be Fire Smart. In these hot dry conditions.

“We are going out to these fires trying to hit a fly with a sledgehammer lately to make sure we are able to stop the fires from spreading,” Kelly Stephens, Platoon Captain said.

_____

Original story:

A grass fire has ignited in the vicinity of 2363 Springfield Road near Mission Creek Regional Park.

A Capital News reporter in en route to the scene.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter