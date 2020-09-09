The Great Closet Cleanout will be back for the fall. (Elena Sannikova - Pixabay)

Great Closet Cleanout comes back farmers’ market-style

This time, the Great Closet Cleanout will be an open-air market

The Great Closet Cleanout is a flea-market style buy and sell event every spring and fall, but COVID-19 has changed how the business works.

The spring cleanout event was cancelled just as the pandemic reached its peak. However, this fall the cleanout will still go ahead, but with a little twist.

The Fall Closet Cleanout will be coming back farmers’ market-style, meaning it will be held outside to allow for physical distancing. The event will be held on Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel parking lot.

There will be extra space between tables and sanitizing stations will be available, with one-way traffic flow around the market. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own masks.

“Many people have had a little extra time over the last few months and have been cleaning out their closets. We have had many requests for us to run another market,” Great Closet Cleanout producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown said.

“We are happy to be able to provide one in a safe and responsible manner. We would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us keep this market alive. We hope you are excited for this new version of the Great Closet Cleanout and look forward to seeing you there!”

Entry to the event will be $5, with a portion of the proceeds going to local charities. Leftover clothing will be donated to Mamas for Mamas.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

