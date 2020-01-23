Const. Sheri Lucas was able to hold a man’s head up out of water after he got trapped in a sump pump well. (Oak Bay Twitter)

Greater Victoria cop, firefighters rescue man trapped headfirst as well fills with water

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

A Greater Victoria resident was rescued on Thursday afternoon, after falling into a sump pump well filling up with water in the 2800-block of Lansdowne Road.

Gord Marshall, assistant fire chief with the Oak Bay Fire Department, explained the man had dropped his phone into the four-foot deep well after removing the sump pump to service it. Marshall says the man thought he could reach his phone, and slide even further into the well but ended up getting stuck under a pipe that fills the well with storm or excess water, leaving his head just above the waterline.

READ ALSO: Saanich mayor signs up for mason bee rental service

“He was lucky enough to reach his phone and called his family, who were able to notify [us],” says Marshall, adding that the man had been calling out but no one was close enough to hear him.

Oak Bay Police Const. Sheri Lucas, who was first on the scene, was able to hold the man’s head out of the water that was gathering in the well until firefighters could arrive.

READ ALSO: ‘Clever’ 90-year-old Saanich resident evades vitamin phone scammer

“We pulled her out of the hole,” says Marshall. “And with the assistance from a Saanich police officer, we were able to twist him around to get him out from under the pipe and hoisted him feet first out of the hole.”

According to Marshall the man was shaken, cold and anxious when he was pulled out but did not have any injuries, although B.C. Emergency Health Services did attend.

“It was a great save … all the emergency crews came together on this one.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gap between cost of legal and illegal cannabis keeps growing: Stats Canada
Next story
Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Just Posted

‘Deeply sorry’: Former West Kelowna teacher offers emotional apology to student he sexually exploited

Judge will make decision on Bradley Furman’s sentencing in the coming weeks

Kelowna photo contest gets people thinking about respect

Snowboard and ski packages, wine tastings, gift cards all up for grabs in Respect Lives Here contest

South Okanagan rescue hopes to find injured hawk’s owner

The South Okanagan Rehab Centre for Owls found the rare Harris hawk on Thursday

Big White warns skiers to avoid tree wells after two fatalities at other resorts

Tree wells form when low branches at the base of coniferous trees stop snow from settling at the trunk

Kelowna RCMP completes internal review of sexual assault cases deemed ‘unfounded’

The results of the investigation are expected to be released in the next few weeks

Kelowna panel discusses ways to improve support for sexual assualt survivors

The event was hosted by UBCO and Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry

SilverStar celebrates record snow at North Okanagan ski resort

Most snow to date in a decade

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

‘Deeply sorry’: Former West Kelowna teacher offers emotional apology to student he sexually exploited

Judge will make decision on Bradley Furman’s sentencing in the coming weeks

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Most Read