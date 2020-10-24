Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Sonia Furstenau will spend a second term in the B.C. legislature, this time as leader of the B.C. Greens.

With 75 ballot boxes of 100 reporting in, the Canadian Press is calling the Cowichan Valley riding for the new Green leader, who is leading with 4,257 votes, followed by Rob Douglas of the NDP by 3,536 votes, and Tanya Kaul of the Liberals with 1,585 votes.

Shortly after the polls closed, Furstenau was headed to the Delta Hotel in Victoria to wait for the final results with her provincial team. She said they have done the best they could in the short time they had to prepare.

“I just got off the phone with our many volunteers, and they are very positive and excited after the campaign,” Furstenau said Saturday night. “Many people have been saying that they’ve never voted Green before, but they’ve decided to vote Green this time. We’re very optimistic.”

Furstenau said that despite Premier John Horgan’s decision to call a snap election, she’s incredibly proud of what she and her team have accomplished during the 34-day campaign.

She said the party’s volunteers, the candidates across the province and the record-breaking donations have been incredible.

“Considering the fact that on day one of the election call, we had no candidates in place and then quickly managed to have Green candidates in 74 readings is truly extraordinary and it’s something I’m really proud of,” she said.

“There has been some preparation by the party in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, and that’s why we have such great candidates in place there. Others have stepped up in other ridings and we’re grateful for them.”

Furstenau said she spent the morning of election day in her headquarters in Shawnigan Lake before heading to the Farmers Market in Duncan where she talked to people in the streets and shop owners.

“We put a lot of energy in the campaign, and I feel we did a great job,” she said.

“Now we’ll just have to wait and see the results.”

