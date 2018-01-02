Green party leader Andrew Weaver will be in Kelowna this week. - Image: Keri Coles

Green Party leader to stump for candidate in Kelowna West

Andrew Weaver will attend a number of events, including a townhall meeting in Westbank Thursday

With the expectation that Premier John Horgan will call the Kelowna West byelection this week or next week, the B.C. Green Party is sending its leader to the riding to help raise support for Green candidate Robert Stupka.

Stupka said party leader Andrew Weaver will be in town for a number of events, including a townhall meeting Thursday night in Westbank, an invite-only party fundraiser Friday night, two “business walks”—one in downtown Kelowna and one in Westbank—and some campaign door-knocking.

The townhall meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Westbank Community Centre.

Stupka, a first-time candidate will run against former Liberal MLA Ben Stewart and the NDP’s Shelley Cook, who ran second to former premier and Liberal leader Christy Clark in last May’s provincial election.

Clark quite politics in August, prompting the byelection. Horgan has until Feb. 5 to call the vote, but told the Capital News last month he wants to have an MLA for the riding sitting in the B.C. Legislature in time for the next provincial budget. The budget will be handed down by Finance Minister Carole James the third week in February.

Once Horgan calls the date of the byelection, there will be a 29-day official campaign period. But Stupka is not waiting for the writ to drop. He said he has already been out campaigning and said for the most part he has had a positive reception from voters.

“I’m trying to make this about policy, not politics,” he said Tuesday, adding the election is important to the B.C. Green Party as it wants to build on the momentum it gained by getting three MLAs—including Weaver— elected in the provincial election last spring, and holding the balance of power that enabled the NDP to topple the former B.C. Liberal government.

“We’re offering voters (in Kelowna West) a chance not to have their voice taken for granted,” said Stupka.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Contributed B.C. Green Kelowna West byelection candidate Robert Stupka.

Previous story
Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Just Posted

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Green Party leader to stump for candidate in Kelowna West

Andrew Weaver will attend a number of events, including a townhall meeting in Westbank Thursday

Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

Police search for U-Haul that struck Rutland inn

Kelowna - A U-Haul hit the Canada’s Best Value Inn Sunday

Multiple U-Hauls stolen from West Kelowna

Police in Kelowna since recovered one of the vehicles after New Year’s Eve theft

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Letter: Thanks for compassion in search for Mom

Kelowna letter-writer says they had a scare before Christmas when Mom went missing

Rockets’ Porter WHL goalie of the week

Rookie goaltender earned two victories over Kamloops, including a shutout

New attendance record for Cruz the Blues

Thanks to lots of snow, annual event at Big White draw more than 1,500 participants

Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

Highway 3 closed near Princeton

Highway 3 is closed near Princeton for a vehicle recovery

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Most Read