Grey skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap

The forecast is calling for grey skies and a chance of showers for the Okanagan Valley.
In the Okanagan: Rain, which was expected over the weekend, could still break through the clouds early this week. Anticipate temperature highs between 10 C and 14 C.
In the Shuswap: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and temperatures in the low teens.
For the Similkameen: Cold temperatures, dipping as low as -3 C in the evenings with a chance of showers.
Here’s your full weekday weather update:
