Grinch stolen from Penticton home is ‘irreplaceable’

The Hughes have had a Christmas display for 25 years on Grandy Avenue in Penticton

The Hughes’ Grinch was stolen from their front yard Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The Santa suit the Grinch is wearing is 50 years old and has sentimental value. It was once worn by April Hughes’ dad. (Hughes photo)

A real life Grinch has stolen the Grinch from one of Penticton’s favourite Christmas displays.

The Hughes woke up Wednesday morning to their “irreplaceable” Grinch missing from the front yard of their Grandy Street home.

“The person would have had to climb over our chains, go up on the tractor and take off the Grinch’s hands to steal him,” said April Hughes. “We’ve had a Christmas display at our house for 25 years. The Grinch is irreplaceable.”

“My dad wore that Santa suit when we were little, so it’s very upsetting to lose this.”

“The mask is over 20 years old. We have been doing this display since 1999 and have been on the bus tours every year. Hopefully he can be found and returned,” said April.

April’s husband is so upset about the theft, he’s thinking of taking down the whole display.

“This year has been tough on everyone with COVID. We are all trying to stay home and not gather. The one thing we still can enjoy safely is Christmas lights. Why steal something so frivolous to them but so meaningful to so many?” she questioned.

The Hughes display, at 123 Grandy Ave., has been relatively free of theft.

Fifteen years ago someone stole two lit candy canes. But the iconic Christmas canes showed up on their lawn two years later.

“All of a sudden, those candy canes just appeared on our lawn. I guess the thief had a change of heart,” said April.

She’s hoping whomever stole her Grinch will also have a change of heart.



