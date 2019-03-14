Ground broken at Kelowna’s Brooklyn building

There was a ceremony Wednesday for the Bernard Block high-rise

From left to right – Mission Group Executive Vice President Luke Turri, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, Brooklyn Owner Morgan Long, Brooklyn Owner Nikki Csek, Downtown Kelowna Association Executive Director Mark Burley, Accelerate Okanagan Growth Program Lead Fraser Johnston, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce President Carmen Sparg, Mission Group Vice President of Development Lisa Lock. Photo: Mission Group

Mission Group, a Kelowna’s community builder, conducted their ceremony for their 25-storey mixed-use high-rise, Brooklyn at Bernard Block, early Wednesday.

Brooklyn is located at 1471 St. Paul Street and is expected to be completed in 2021.

“With 178 homes, Brooklyn answers a strong need for multi-family housing density in Kelowna’s vibrant city centre,” says Luke Turri, executive vice president, Mission Group. “Brooklyn has proven popular with homeowners who are attracted by the location, energy, and amenities of the Bernard District.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to break ground on Brooklyn alongside some of our homeowners, as well as members of the local community who are helping to breathe new life into the downtown core,” adds Turri.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan invests $70 million into new housing

Brooklyn will be releasing its Urban Collection at the end of April. This will be the final release of homes available at Brooklyn at pre-construction pricing. The Brooklyn Urban Collection features one, one plus den, and two-bedroom homes between 491 and 1,034 square feet with prices starting in the mid $300’s.

Brooklyn is 70 percent sold since launching sales in September 2018.

Brooklyn is adjacent to Bernard Avenue and some of Kelowna’s best attractions such as Okanagan Lake and the recreational City Park.

Recently nominated for a Canadian Home Builders’ Association National Award for Housing Excellence, Brooklyn is the first of the three towers that Mission Group has planned on the former ‘Bargain Shop’ site.

The Brooklyn Presentation Centre is currently open by appointment only, with more information available at www.liveatbrooklyn.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country subdivision proposed next to wildlife corridor
Next story
Federal budget expected to have more wiggle room, even with weaker outlook

Just Posted

Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

RCMP, the power of social media credited with the return of Atlas

Check your flight: Kelowna flights may be scuttled with grounding of the Max 8

Check the status of your flight before arriving, work directly with the airline to rebook

The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

Kelowna’s own, The Carbons will drop new single on Friday

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

Mission Group begins construction of Brooklyn at Bernard Block

Ground-Breaking ceremony marks the start of revitalizing the old Bargain Shop site

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson-Raybould

Opposition MPs were incensed, leaping to their feet and shouting out epithets like ‘shame,’ ‘coverup’ and ‘despicable!’

Most Read