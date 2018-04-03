First grass fire of season in Vernon extinguished

Crews battled blaze near Allan Brooks Nature Centre Tuesday afternoon

A rapidly growing grass fire sparked in the hills near Vernon Tuesday was contained almost as quickly as it spread.

The approximately two-acre blaze near the Vernon Army Camp and Allan Brooks Nature Centre started around 2:30 p.m.

“It’s the first of the year,” said Vernon Fire Rescue Captain Dan Walker. “It kind of catches everybody off guard.”

Vernon and Coldstream firefighters wasted no time in tackling the blaze, which sparked just off Clerke Road near Highway

“Hit the front edge of the fire and knocked it down. Right now it’s under investigation,” Walker said.

BC Hydro was also called to the scene due to the location of the fire.

“My first instinct is, it’s under the power lines, so that will be the focus of our investigation,” said Walker.

“The grass is fairly green still so it would have taken some heat to get it going.”

The prompt reaction to the season’s first grass fire is greatly appreciated by those in the area.

“Quick response from fire crews when we saw a grass fire burning just below the Nature Centre,” the ABNC Society posted on Facebook.

