Guilty plea entered on fentanyl trafficking charge in Okanagan city

Wade Appell pleaded guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Nearly a year-and-a-half after his first appearance in Vernon Law Courts, Wade Joseph Appell pleaded guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Appell, born in 1985, pleaded guilty to the count in Vernon Supreme Court before Justice Alison Beames Monday, March 11.

“When you plead guilty to possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking… that means you’re admitting the Crown’s case on every element,” Justice Beames said before the plea was entered.

Appell confirmed he understood and continued with the guilty plea. Court documents show Appell faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking with an alleged offence date of July 18, 2017. His first appearance was in Vernon provincial court Oct. 5, 2017.

According to Court Services Online, Appell is not in custody.

No information concerning the amount of fentanyl or nature of the trafficking is currently available. Appell’s file will be back before Supreme Court April 8 to fix a date for sentencing. Defence lawyer Jonathan Avis requested a pre-sentence report on the file.


