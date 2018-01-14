The incendiary power trio MGB, is Vancouver’s own Gord Grdina (middle), and legendary New York musicians Matt Mitchell on piano and Jim Black on drums.

Guitar aficionado Gord Grdina in Kelowna

Experimental music series brings power jazz trio to Kelowna

He plays a mean guitar.

And now Juno-award winning guitarist Gord Grdina will be in Kelowna for an intimate show with a power Jazz trio.

Kelowna’s international arts festival Living Things and The Skin And Bones Music Series join forces to present in concert internationally acclaimed ensemble MGB on Jan. 25 at the Black Box Theatre in downtown Kelowna.

The incendiary power trio MGB, is Vancouver’s own Grdina, and legendary New York musicians Matt Mitchell on piano and Jim Black on drums.

Grdina is known for his incredible versatility and his ability to bring an edgy and virtuosic vibe to any ensemble, including Dan Mangan + Blacksmith, The Thing, and his own eponymous trio/quartet.

Grdina will lead MGB through a performance of his own compositions firmly rooted in introspective 20th century classical, fiery free jazz, third stream avant-garde, and blistering rock.

This concert is the twenty-fifth installment of the Skin And Bones Music Series. Now in its third year of production, Skin And Bones is an Okanagan Arts Award nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan, produced through the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

MGB performs at the Black Box Theatre as part of the Living Things International Arts Festival and the Skin and Bones Music Series on Jan. 25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. sharp.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Milkcrate Records on Ellis Street or at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

