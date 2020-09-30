Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

A residence in West Kelowna’s McDougall Estates RV Park was the subject of a police search warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 29. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

RCMP executed a search warrant on a West Kelowna residence Tuesday, Sept. 29, in connection to a southeast Kelowna homicide investigation.

A man at the home in McDougall Estates RV Park said police attended his residence, seizing several firearms, some of which he claimed hadn’t been fired in the past two years.

The man called the search “illegal” saying the investigation likely found its way to his home by way of his son.

“Because (the murder) happened two blocks from my son’s house,” he said outside his home.

The man had signs with pro-gun rhetoric posted on his truck and home. They read, “If they take my gun it’ll be hot and empty,” and “Shoot first, ask questions later.”

Signs posted on the man’s property. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Police confirmed the search warrant was executed in relation to the late-August killing of Cory Allan Patterson.

On Aug. 30, an injured man arrived at Kelowna General Hospital with Patterson’s body in his vehicle following a reported shooting in southeast Kelowna. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

The RCMP’s initial investigation determined that the incident had happened while the two men were driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna. Investigators believe the shooter fled the area in a light-coloured vehicle.

RCMP canvassing Pooley Road in southeast Kelowna on Sept. 2, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

READ MORE: East Kelowna shooting death deemed homicide

“This incident happened on our streets during the middle of the day,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in early September. “Such a reckless and violent incident put everyone in the area at great risk. We are doing everything in our power to identify the person or persons and we are appealing to witnesses to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.

