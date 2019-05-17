A black bear was spotted running along Highway 97 on Thursday night.

“Had to double take”: Penticton resident spots bear running across Highway 97

City of Penticton makes several suggestions to keep bears out of garbage

A black bear was spotted running hastily across Highway 97 in the north end of Penticton on Thursday.

Penticton resident Aidan Valentini, who took the video and posted it in the Penticton Facebook group on May 16, said he saw the bear while driving around 7 p.m. and pulled over with his hazard lights on to capture the video.

“Had to double take when I first saw him,” he said via Facebook messenger.

With black bears coming out of hibernation in the spring, the animals are looking to replace fat lost in the den.

READ MORE: Local expert says bears are out looking to replace fat lost in the den

The City of Penticton suggests several ways to keep bears from getting into garbage.

Some tips include placing the garbage at the curb no earlier than 5:00 a.m. on collection day, and removing the carts from the curbside shortly after collection.

READ MORE: ‘Just strolling in front of our house’: Penticton residents spot black bears around town

The city also suggests ensuring garbage cart lids are closed and the cart is stored in a clean, secure location as well as consider storing garbage carts in a secure enclosure.

“Consider opting for a wildlife-resistant cart if you live in an area with high wildlife traffic by calling (250) 490-2500 or emailing publicworks@penticton.ca,” reads a recent Facebook post from the city.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Victim concerned about Saskatchewan pedophile’s online profile
Next story
UPDATE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

RCMP launch “full-scale” search for missing man

The Sun Devils college prep team now heads to the U.S. for exhibitions

The Kelowna Sun Devils are making a name for themselves in their… Continue reading

B.C. government has invested $15 million into provincial arts council over the next three years

Museum Society will host a scavenger hunt on Saturday, May 18 in celebration of Museum Day!

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Province to spend $2.4M annually to keep Kelowna’s Cornerstone shelter open

Province announces $2.4 million a year to keep downtown Kelowna shelter open until new housing built

Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7

Grumpy Cat, actually named Tardar Sauce, died of complications from a urinary tract infection

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Okanagan family gives back to Search and Rescue with fundraiser

Jody and Cheryl Lambert are organizing an annual golf tournament and a GoFundMe page to fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue.

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

Most Read