Happenings for senior centre in Peachland

A new year means a new you for the Peachland 50+ Activity Centre.

The activity centre is starting a new coffee group, called Coffee Bean, held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The event will be held this month Jan. 10 and 24 at 10:30 a.m.

“Did you make a New Year’s resolution to yourself to become more active? Providing activities for those over the age of 50 is our mandate. We have activities scheduled every day of the week,” said the centre.

The next Potluck Friday will be Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring their favourite food dish to share along with their own plate and cutlery. Cost is by donation. Entertainment will be provided at 7 p.m.

The Annual General Meeting and Potluck Friday is Feb. 23. The centre is also looking for people to fill director positions. If you are interested call 250 767-9133 for more information.

A schedule of events is available at peachland50plusactivitycentre.ca

Cost is $20 to sign up for the centre.

