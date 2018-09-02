Harris Creek wildfire now held

BC Wildfire posted on Sunday that they no longer expect the wildfire to grow beyond its perimeter.

The Harris Creek wildfire southeast of Lumby is now considered “held.”

BC Wildfire posted on Sunday afternoon that they no longer expect the wildfire to grow beyond its current perimeter.

The Harris Creek fire is estimated at 858 hectares in size.

RELATED: Update for the Monashee Complex wildfires

RELATED: Scheduled burns in North Okanagan’s Monashee Complex

There have been 104 firefighters, four pieces of heavy equipment fighting this fire. Of those, 75 of are Canadian Armed Forces.

Crews will continue a direct attack on the flanks. Canadian Armed Forces will continue to mop-up and patrol.

Meanwhile, the size of the Mabel Creek fire has been updated since clearing skies have allowed a more accurate tracking.

The blaze, 6.5 km east of Mabel Lake, is now estimated to be 1,370 hectares.

There is an area restriction in place for the vicinity of this wildfire. More information pertaining to this area restriction can be found here Mabel Lake Area Restriction Map.

There are seven helicopters assigned to this entire complex and will be used interchangeably between wildfires, depending on the need.

