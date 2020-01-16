Harry and Meghan on the move… to Kelowna?

The royal couple is looking for some new digs and Kelowna has a lot to offer!

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. Buckingham Palace said Monday May 6, 2019, that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it clear they’re on the move.

Since the Queen gave her seal of approval, confirming the royal couple and their son would be splitting time between the U.K. and Canada, British Columbia has been hailed as the odds-on destination for the family to put down roots.

But nothing is certain.

Mayor Colin Basran said Kelowna should receive some serious consideration from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan for their upcoming move.

“If they’re so intent on becoming financially independent, surely the best place in British Columbia to start a small business is right here in Kelowna,” said Basran, citing a Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses report that called Kelowna the top entrepreneurial city in Canada of 2018.

“And that’s on top of all of the great lifestyle opportunities that would await them here.”

Of the myriad of business ventures they could pursue in Kelowna, the mayor said a fitting spot for Meghan to end up would be with the city’s Journey Home Society.

“By all means, we would love for her to help us raise the profile of Journey Home and to help us be able to raise funds and advance the cause of getting people housed in our community,” he said, citing Meghan’s recent visit to a downtown Vancouver women’s shelter.

Ron Cannan, a vice president at the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, shared a similar idea.

“The Kelowna Gospel Mission is looking for a new director since Randy Benson is retiring,” he said, adding Meghan would be a great fit.

Tourism Kelowna also made its pitch to Harry and Meghan, saying how significant a royal residence would be for Kelowna.

“We saw that international interest in Kelowna and British Columbia received a big boost in 2016 with the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and we would be happy to see that interest continue to grow by having the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in our amazing city,” said CEO Lisanne Ballantyne.

“Given our year-round great climate, surrounding valley mountains, and easy access to Okanagan Lake, enjoying nature will be easy for the royal couple. They can choose from hiking our many trails, biking at Myra Canyon, enjoying family time at one of our 30 beaches, hitting the links at our golf courses, or skiing through Okanagan Champagne powder in winter.

“Our exciting culinary scene is fit for a king — or in this case a Duke — since Kelowna is surrounded by orchards and farms offering authentic farm-to-table dining experiences. Plus, with over 40 nearby wineries to visit ranging from small, farmgate properties to expansive, modern facilities to sustainable, organic productions, they will find it easy to fill several weekends touring and tasting, and all without any annoying paparazzi.”

The most convincing argument, according to the mayor, would be for the royal couple to come experience Kelowna for themselves.

“If they were to spend just one day here, they wouldn’t need anything further than that to be convinced,” said Basran.

“And why would they want to be stuck on an island?”

What do you think? Should Meghan and Harry move to Kelowna? Have your say and email us at edit@kelownacapnews.com.

