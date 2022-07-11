Harry the iconic horse has been found (Diamond H Tack Inc./ Submitted)

Harry the horse on wheels returned to rightful owner in Kelowna

The horse was wheeled away on June 20 by two men

Harry, the horse on wheels, is home!

The iconic horse was stolen on June 20, when two men drove up to the Diamond H Tack on Kirschner Road with a U-Haul, wheeled the horse statue into the van and drove off.

The entire theft took about one-and-a-half minutes and it was caught on camera, said Ashley Robson, Diamond H Tack employee.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to our community for the all the help in locating and finding Harry. Your support does not go unnoticed. We are so excited to have him back,” said the store on an Instagram post.

