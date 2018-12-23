Have you seen Aislynn Hanson?

Aislynn Hanson is described as a Caucasian female, 18 years-old, standing approx. 5 feet 5 inches tall, with blonde hair. photo: contributed

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna teen.

Aislynn Hanson was last seen during the early morning hours of Dec. 22. Since that time, police have followed up on several leads, however she remains missing.

Hanson’s family report that she has an affinity to hitchhike, has been known to travel long distances and may appear confused. There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, however Hanson’s family, friends and the RCMP are very concerned for Hanson’s health and well-being

Hanson is described as a Caucasian female, 18 years-old, standing approx. 5 feet 5 inches tall, with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aislynn Hanson is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

