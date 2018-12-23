Have you seen Aislynn Hanson?

The Kelowna teen went missing Saturday morning

Aislynn Hanson is described as a Caucasian female, 18 years-old, standing approx. 5 feet 5 inches tall, with blonde hair. photo: contributed

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna teen.

Aislynn Hanson was last seen during the early morning hours of Dec. 22. Since that time, police have followed up on several leads, however she remains missing.

Hanson’s family report that she has an affinity to hitchhike, has been known to travel long distances and may appear confused. There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, however Hanson’s family, friends and the RCMP are very concerned for Hanson’s health and well-being

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP search for home invasion and assault suspect

Hanson is described as a Caucasian female, 18 years-old, standing approx. 5 feet 5 inches tall, with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aislynn Hanson is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Just Posted

The Rossi collection at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Dr. Luigi Rossi had over 170 pieces of art in his collection

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Have you seen Aislynn Hanson?

The Kelowna teen went missing Saturday morning

Kootnekoff: A Lawyer’s Christmas wish

—By Susan Kootnekoff Do you remember me? I sat upon your knee… Continue reading

West Kelowna Warriors raise money for cancer

A playful wager resulted in an on-ice hair cut

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Liberals promised more than two years ago to provide up to 600 Canadian troops to peacekeeping missions

Mother and son lost everything in Riva Ridge mobile home fire

GoFundMe started for Penticton family who lost home Friday

Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

BC Hydro says some customers won’t have power until Monday

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on LNG exports, ride hailing and taxes

Premier discusses transit and climate action in year-end interview

American cities look to Vancouver for overdose crisis response model

The BC Coroners Service recorded 369 overdose deaths in Vancouver last year

Months after false Hawaii missile alert, Canada ‘finalizing’ warning protocol

The mistaken Jan. 13 alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urging people to seek immediate shelter was rescinded 38 minutes later

Shutdown means U.S. government unlikely to get fully back to business for days

Disruption has affected many government operations and the routines of 800,000 federal employees

Tsunami set off by volcano sweeps Indonesia coast; 168 dead

More than 700 people have been reported injured since the tsunami hit

Most Read