Have you seen this Kelowna man?

Mounties need help locating a missing Kelowna resident.
Andre Paul Grandmaison was last seen in the Lower Mainland on Jan. 1, and was reported missing to police March 12.
Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said, in a press release, that there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe he is either in Kelowna or Vancouver.
Description of Andre Grandmaison:
- Caucasian
- 41 years old
- 5-foot- 11
- 177 pounds
- brown hair
- brown eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andre Grandmaison is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net
