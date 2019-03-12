Have you seen this Kelowna man?

Mounties are looking for help finding this Kelowna man.

Mounties need help locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Andre Paul Grandmaison was last seen in the Lower Mainland on Jan. 1, and was reported missing to police March 12.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said, in a press release, that there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe he is either in Kelowna or Vancouver.

Description of Andre Grandmaison:

  • Caucasian

  • 41 years old

  • 5-foot- 11

  • 177 pounds
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andre Grandmaison is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

