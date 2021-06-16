Have your say on which Okanagan, Thompson, Similkameen charities get donation

Valley First seeks public help to distribute $250,000 to local charities via social media campaign

Valley First needs your help to distribute $250,000 to Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson charities through its #CommentsOfKindness campaign.

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, and its philanthropic partner, First West Foundation, have launched the second phase of its Simple Generosity program—#CommentsOfKindness. The program encourages the public to show their appreciation for local charities by nominating them through its Instagram and Facebook channels.

Until July 20, #CommentsOfKindness posts will be shared on Valley First’s Facebook page and Instagram account. Simply comment with your message of thanks along with the name of one registered charity in your area, and First West Foundation will donate $25 to them for your comment. By adding your comment, the registered charity will also get an opportunity to receive an additional $25,000 donation.

“Our local charities showed incredible resilience over the last year—this is a perfect way to show them how much we value the work they do in the community,” said Susan Byrom, Executive Director at First West Foundation.

Since the program began last month, there has already been over $47,000 generated for over 300 registered charities. #CommentsOfKindness is part of a million-dollar “Simple Generosity” giving program in 2021.

For full details, click here.

