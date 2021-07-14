Hazmat spill closes North Okanagan pool and spray park

Hazmat teams remain in Lumby investigating a chemical reaction at a popular park.

The pool and spray park on Glencaird Street remain closed for the day as monitoring continues. The White Valley Community Centre and Oval Park have reopened and the pool and spray park are expected to reopen Thursday, July 15, along with the library.

“The hazmat team has concluded their response and found that there was an individual exposure to an accidental mixing of chemicals, and there is no risk to the public,” Lumby chief administrative officer Tom Kadla said. “The hazmat team has disposed of the mixture.”

While opening the park for the day and performing their routine maintenance operations, a Lumby staff member reported feeling unwell while handling chemicals, and was taken to hospital for further observation.

RCMP, Lumby Fire Department and Vernon Fire Rescue were on scene cleaning up the spill and investigating.

A brief evacuation alert was placed on nearby residences.

“We thank emergency personnel for their quick response and will review our operational procedures to identify ways to avoid a situation like this from occurring again,” said Kadla.

READ MORE: No growth Tuesday on Becker Lake fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Cherryville, Lumby, Lavington fire update

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersOkanaganOutdoors and Recreation