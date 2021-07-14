White Valley Spray Park in Lumby. (File photo)

Hazmat spill closes North Okanagan pool and spray park

Chemical reaction at Lumby spray park, emergency crews cleaning up and investigating

Hazmat teams remain in Lumby investigating a chemical reaction at a popular park.

The pool and spray park on Glencaird Street remain closed for the day as monitoring continues. The White Valley Community Centre and Oval Park have reopened and the pool and spray park are expected to reopen Thursday, July 15, along with the library.

“The hazmat team has concluded their response and found that there was an individual exposure to an accidental mixing of chemicals, and there is no risk to the public,” Lumby chief administrative officer Tom Kadla said. “The hazmat team has disposed of the mixture.”

While opening the park for the day and performing their routine maintenance operations, a Lumby staff member reported feeling unwell while handling chemicals, and was taken to hospital for further observation.

RCMP, Lumby Fire Department and Vernon Fire Rescue were on scene cleaning up the spill and investigating.

A brief evacuation alert was placed on nearby residences.

“We thank emergency personnel for their quick response and will review our operational procedures to identify ways to avoid a situation like this from occurring again,” said Kadla.

READ MORE: No growth Tuesday on Becker Lake fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Cherryville, Lumby, Lavington fire update

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersOkanaganOutdoors and Recreation

Previous story
Interior Health cancels immunization clinics in 100 Mile, evacuates patients
Next story
VIDEO: Revelstoke dirt biker evades RCMP after high speed chase

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail twice within 24 hours on July 13 and 14. (COSAR/Instagram)
2 rescues in 2 days on Kettle Valley Rail Trail

Kelowna residents and businesses are taking part in the #hangahighvisoutside trend to honour victims of a deadly downtown crane collapse on Monday, July 12. (Liseanne Doiron/facebook)
PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

Image: Dave Ogilvie
Jeep collides with tree in Value Village West Kelowna parking lot

Flower bouquets hang from a gate on St. Paul Street, with the remains of the crane still standing in the background near the site of the collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Here’s what we know about the five men killed in Kelowna crane collapse