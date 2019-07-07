Two-vehicle collision on Saturday, July 6 at the intersection of Dougall Road and Highway 33 in Kelowna. (David Venn - Capital News)

Head-on car crash in Kelowna reminds woman of giving birth

She was on her way to pick up her daughter when she and another car collided

As law enforcement shutdown a small section of the eastbound Highway 33 lanes near the intersection of Dougall Road on Saturday night, the woman involved in the crash stared frantically at her mangled SUV.

“My husband is in the States,” she said, managing to keep her composure. “I was just on my way to pick up my daughter.”

She sighed with relief mingled with a nervous laugh at the thought of having her 12-year-old daughter in the backseat of the family car during the incident on July 6.

Twelve years ago, this woman was driving down the Penticton Channel a day before her due date, when a person tried committing suicide by yanking their car into oncoming traffic, the woman claimed. The person t-boned the woman’s car.

“I mean, that’s how she was brought into this world,” she said. “I always joke and say she’s my miracle child.”

READ MORE: 40 years of tacos: Kelowna restaurant’s resolve is harder than its burritos

Thankfully, the woman said she and her soon-to-be daughter were safe and that the now 12-year-old was born without any related complications.

“I’m a nurse,” she said. “I’m normally on the other end of these things.”

READ MORE: RECAP: 10 Canada Day moments and videos you’ll want to see

