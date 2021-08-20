Two vehicle crash on Rose Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News)

Two vehicle crash on Rose Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News)

Head-on crash flips vehicle on roof on Rose Avenue

The incident unfolded about 1:30 p.m. Friday in Kelowna

Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a head-on collision on Rose Avenue.

According to witness reports, two vehicles collided about 1:30 p.m., Friday, in the 600-block of Rose Avenue. One vehicle flipped on its roof, possibly hitting a pedestrian.

At least three people are possibly injured.

Rose Avenue is blocked off between Richter and Pandosy Street, drivers should expect delays in the area while emergency crews are on scene.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more information.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashKelowna

Previous story
Princeton and Keremeos to get 24-hour ambulance service

Just Posted

Two vehicle crash on Rose Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News)
Head-on crash flips vehicle on roof on Rose Avenue

Kelowna firefighters and Mill Creek Village staff members examine a recliner that caught on fire inside of one of the building’s units on Aug. 20. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna fire crews extinguish recliner fire at retirement residence

Howard Soon is the Master Winemaker at Vanessa Vineyard in the Similkameen Valley (Vanessa Vineyard)
Okanagan winemaker wins award for dedication to the craft

Shannondee Rigby’s West Kelowna home was razed by the Mount Law wildfire on Aug. 15. (Contributed)
Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna teacher who lost home in Mount Law wildfire