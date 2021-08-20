Head-on crash flips vehicle on roof on Rose Avenue

The incident unfolded about 1:30 p.m. Friday in Kelowna

Two vehicle crash on Rose Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News)

Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a head-on collision on Rose Avenue.

According to witness reports, two vehicles collided about 1:30 p.m., Friday, in the 600-block of Rose Avenue. One vehicle flipped on its roof, possibly hitting a pedestrian.

At least three people are possibly injured.

Rose Avenue is blocked off between Richter and Pandosy Street, drivers should expect delays in the area while emergency crews are on scene.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more information.

car crashKelowna