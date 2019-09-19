Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Facebook)

Health minister announces new urgent care center in Kelowna

Adrian Dix made the annoucment Thursday at the Capri Centre

People living in the Central Okanagan will soon have better access to team-based everyday health care with the opening of an urgent and primary center in Kelowna.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix broke the news Thursday afternoon, outside the health care center’s new location in the Capri Plaza on Harvey Avenue.

“The new urgent and public care center will help connect more people in Kelowna and the surrounding communities with the health care they need, when they need it,” said Dix.

“By increasing the number of publicly funded health-care professionals in the community, thousands of area residents who currently lack a primary care provider will benefit from increased access to same-day appointments for urgent needs, ongoing primary care, and better longitudinal care into the future.”

The operating cost of the center is about $4.2 million a year and will be open seven days a week, creating full-time employment for more than 20 health care workers.

READ MORE: Private sector development will create housing affordability: Wilkinson

The center will support about 63,000 patient visits per year for both urgent and primary care appointments.

Most importantly said Dix, the center will also allow for patients without a family doctor to see a regular physician or nurse practitioner.

“One of the most common complaints in the emergency room is that the people who arrive would be better served in a doctors office or a primary care center,” said Dix.

“We do see the center relieving congestion at the Kelowna General Hospital for conditions that could more appropriately treated here (urgent and primary center). We see it as providing care seven-days-a-week (at) hours an ordinary doctors office might not be open and addressing the needs of the tens of thousands of people in the region without a family doctor.”

The center is expected to open for patients in late December this year.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Just Posted

Health minister announces new urgent care center in Kelowna

Adrian Dix made the annoucment Thursday at the Capri Centre

Special Olympics fundraiser comes to downtown Kelowna

motionball Marathon of Sport kicks-off in City Park Saturday

Private sector development will create housing affordability: Wilkinson

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkenson spoke in Kelowna during a real estate conference

Human case of West Nile virus reported in B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported on Vancouver Island in August

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr campaign signs vandalized with blackface

The vandalism follows the publication of photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

How to get that Spark Joy feeling

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombusman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of bus crash that killed two students

On this day 126 years ago New Zealand women granted right to vote

New Zealand women beat Canadians to the polls by 26 years

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

Most Read