Heat returning to Okanagan; not so much for Shuswap

Mercury likely to pass 30 C mark across Okanagan region

Looks like the heat will be turned on across the Okanagan and Shuswap region in the week ahead.

While the weather has been mixed so far this month, which has kept the wildfire folks happy as the forest fire hazard remains largely low across the Kamloops Fire Centre zone, the weather outlook is dry and hot.

Forecast temperatures expected to exceed 30 Celsius mark across the Okanagan and cool off to between 14 and 16 C overnight.

In the neighbouring Shuswap region, look for cooler temperatures in the mid-20s range with a mix of sun and clouds, some precipitation also anticipated. A thunderstorm warning is called for on Tuesday.

