Heather Lake fire adjacent to Highway 3 in limited area

Manning Park Resort and Eastgate not threatened by refueled blaze

Heather Lake wildfire. File Photo BC Wildfire

The Heather Lake wildfire, which was refueled Monday, Oct. 10 by high winds, is now burning adjacent to Highway 3, but only in a limited area, according to a spokesperson for the BC Coastal Fire Centre.

The fire jumped the Similkameen River between Mule Deer Creek and Hampton Creek Sunday, Oct. 9, but does not currently threaten Manning Park Resort or Eastgate.

Highway 3 remains open, and can only be shut down by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. It is recommended travellers check DriveBC for latest road closures.

Twenty-five firefighters are attacking the blaze, previously declared ‘Held’ by BC Wildfire.

It has been reclassified as “Out of Control.”

The size of the fire has yet to be updated. It was last measured Sept. 15 at about 11,000 hectares, with approximately half of that burning in the United States.

The fire started south of the border Aug. 21.

