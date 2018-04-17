Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

It’s been a very wintry spring on mountain passes, warnings persist and a lane closure is in effect.

A low pressure system brought snow to mountain passes across the southern Interior Monday night, making for some dicey road conditions.

The higher elevation sections of Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, got between 13 to 19 centimeters of snow last night and an additional five centimetres is expected this morning before the weather system moves into Alberta and weakens.

It was a similar situation on the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, where 10 to 20 cm fell.

“A low pressure system which has moved over southern Alberta, gave significant snow to the Yoho Park – Kootenay Park region last night,” reads an alert from Environment Canada. An additional two to four cm of snow is expected before the low weakens.

Portions of the Coquihalla Highway are also is expected to get more snow today, though the snow alert from yesterday has been rescinded and no warnings remain. There is, however, a lane closure in the northbound lane of Highway 5 at Box Canyon, 33 kilometres North of Hope, due to a vehicle incident.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

