Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

Snow continues to fall, and by the time all is said and done an extra 15 to 25 centimetres will have coated the highway.

“A cool moist unstable air mass behind a cold front will continue to spread flurries at times heavy to the southern highway passes,” according to an Environment Canada alert. “Five to 15 centimetres of snow have fallen over the Coquihalla Summit last night. An additional 10 centimetres of snow are expected today before the system weakens.”

RELATED: RAIN AND SNOW TO HIT INTERIOR HIGHWAYS

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday
Next story
Rain and snow to hit Interior highways

Just Posted

West Kelowna pot shops back in court

West Kelowna fines dispensaries $1,000 per day for remaining open after shut down order

Smoking materials smoulder at Kelowna General Hospital

“The seat of the fire proved difficult to access but was extinguished quickly.”

Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Rain and snow to hit Interior highways

The Fraser Valley and the Coquihalla are expected to be hit with intense weather overnight

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Kelowna business

The Jan. 26 robbery featured what appeared to be a handgun, say police

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Hypnotism seminar seeks to help stop smoking

The Stop Smoking Guy brings his stop smoking seminar to Vernon Feb. 17 and Kelowna Feb. 18

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead

Search effort delayed by harsh winter weather, avalanche conditions

Most Read