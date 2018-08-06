Update: Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged arson and theft at pub

Kelowna fire quickly doused the fast-burning fire at Packing House pub

Update 6:02 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a distrubance behind the Packing House Pub and quickly realized there were flames shooting approximately 30 feet into the sky on a nearby hedge.

Cpl. Ryan Fehler confirmed that an individual that is believed to be the the the one that caused the distrubance is in custody.

Allegedly theft was involved, RCMP are still investigating.

Original

The Kelowna Fire Department made short work of dealing with a hedge fire reported just before 5 p.m. Monday, responding after multiple reports of the fire, behind the Packing House pub on Finnis Road, were called in.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a witness says it may have been purposefully set.

