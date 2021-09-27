Highway 1 closed east of Golden

The second of the extended closures to the highway is underway

As of noon on Sept. 27, an extended closure is in effect along Highway 1 just east of Golden until 6am on Dec. 1. The extended closure is 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For those planning on travelling between Golden and Calgary, a detour through Radium via highways 93 and 95 will be required, adding up to 1.5 hours of travel time.

The highway will be open for the Thanksgiving long weekend from 12 p.m. MDT on Oct. 8 until 12 p.m. MDT Oct. 12.

The closure is a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyone Project and the Kamloops to Alberta highway twinning project.

Know before you go, and be sure to check Drive BC or the Kicking Horse Canyon website for more details and traffic updates before travelling.

