Highway 1 closed east of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed just east of Golden due to a vehicle incident at the Yoho National Park boundary, DriveBC is reporting.
The highway is closed in both directions.
An assessment is currently in progress, with an update expected around 1 p.m MDT.
CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident west of Yoho National Park has the highway closed in both directions. Assessment in progress. Expect delays.
More info: https://t.co/l5OAb0aeCz#GoldenBC FieldBC
— DriveBC K (@DriveBC_K) September 1, 2021