Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke

Traffic is backed up at Albert Canyon east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident a few kilometres to the west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke near Canyon Hot Springs due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is estimating it will reopen at 3 p.m. There is no detour available.

🚧⚠️ #BCHwy1 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident north of #RevelstokeBC at Woolsey Creek FSR. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. No detour available. Please check https://t.co/WY3ExjqEiT for updates #CanyonHotSprings @DriveBC @TranBCRockyMtn @RevelstokeMTNR — EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) May 25, 2019

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.