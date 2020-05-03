Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke

Mudslide closed the road in both directions shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

Highway 1 is now open following a mudslide between Crazy Creek Bridge and Eagle River.

———-

UPDATED 9:20 a.m. Sunday, May 3: The highway is open to single, alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke due to a mudslide.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, May 3.

A Facebook video shows logs and debris blocking the roadway at Eagle River.

DriveBC states crews have arrived and are assessing the situation.

No detour is available.

More to come…

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway to be expanded to four lanes in Chase


Most Read