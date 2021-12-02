Crews were removing the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Dec. 2). Highway 1 is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Crews were removing the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Dec. 2). Highway 1 is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Highway 1 set to reopen Thursday afternoon from Abbotsford to Hope

No travel restrictions, but drivers urged to limit to essential purposes

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack is expected to reopen sometime Thursday afternoon (Dec. 2), according to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The freeway is also expected to open Thursday afternoon just east of Highway 9 to Hope. The ministry says drivers should expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic-pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area.

Neither section is subject to travel restrictions.

RELATED: Tiger Dam on Highway 1 in Abbotsford is coming down

“However, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue,” the ministry states.

The ministry says highway infrastructure remains vulnerable, and they are continuing to monitor the weather and the performance of the highway.

“People should be aware that highways affected by severe weather could close at any time if conditions change.”

Crews on Thursday morning began dismantling the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for the most recent updates.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. government falling short with old-growth forest protection, say Indigenous leaders
Next story
Osoyoos family shaken after chunk of concrete thrown through front window

Just Posted

Accelerate Okanagan has received $275,000 from the federal government, funding that will support the creation of new and improved capital training activities for entrepreneurs over the next two years. The funding was announced Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Submitted photo)
New funding accelerates opportunities for Okanagan investors

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Kelowna chiropractor pens motion to regulator to ‘take a stand’ against vaccine mandates

Stock photo
Former treasurer of the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association charged with theft, fraud

Eleven COSAR members and the dog team were called in to help search for the man who fled the scene after flipping his vehicle into an orchard near Glenmore Road on Dec. 1. (Contributed)
Man located by COSAR after flipping car, walking away in Lake Country