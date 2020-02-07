Highway 33 is closed just before the hair pin near 8 mile ranch. (Facebook photo)

UPDATE: One lane on Highway 33 reopened after accident near Kelowna

Police have closed the highway to deal with a two-vehicle car accident

Slippery roads around Kelowna are keeping first responders busy this morning with several accidents reported across the city.

Highway 33 was shut down around 9 a.m. due to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 33 by the hairpin at 8 mile ranch. One lane has since reopened to traffic.

Firefighters are also on scene of an accident at Old Vernon Road and Lindley Road behind the airport and have asked for a sander as soon as possible because the road is a sheet of ice.

Environment Canada has also issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla and expect upto 25 centimetres of snow.

Mail delivery also remains suspended for Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country to the weather.

