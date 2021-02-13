(Phil McLachlan/WestKNews file)

(Phil McLachlan/WestKNews file)

UPDATE: Highway 97 in West Kelowna reopened after crash

One vehicle was on roof, two patients reportedly required medical attention

UPDATE: 5:03 p.m.

The highway has reopened to southbound traffic. The vehicle that was on its roof has been moved off the roadway.

Original:

Highway 97 in West Kelowna, near Bartley Road, is closed southbound due to a crash.

Emergency crews are on scene at the collision, where one vehicle appears to be on its roof.

No southbound traffic is moving at this time. Detours have been set up.

There are reportedly two patients requiring medical attention.

Most Read