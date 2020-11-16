Highway 97C Nov. 14.

Highway 97C Nov. 14.

Highway 97C crash claims one life

A man died Saturday night while travelling on Highway 97C

A Dodge Ram pickup truck that veered off Highway 97C on Saturday night, claimed the life of one man.

The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. near Sunset Main Road on the Okanagan Connector.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find the truck had left the roadway, struck a large highway sign and rolled down an embankment.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, there were four people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and came to final rest on its roof approximately 30 feet down an embankment, he said. Despite the efforts of passer-byes first responders were needed to extricate two individuals from the heavily damaged vehicle.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other occupants were taken to the hospital.

The BC Coroners Service was notified, attended the collision scene and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

At this time, investigators believe that poor weather and road conditions contributed to the crash. Police are also investigating whether or not speed relative to those conditions and inadequate tires also played a role in this fatal crash.

READ MORE: Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dispatch staff to remain with Kelowna Cabs after union fight
Next story
More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

Just Posted

Highway 97C Nov. 14.
Highway 97C crash claims one life

A man died Saturday night while travelling on Highway 97C

A B.C. Labour Relations Board decision has barred Kelowna Cabs from laying off its dispatchers to replace them with an app. (Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
Dispatch staff to remain with Kelowna Cabs after union fight

The cab company unsuccesfully tried to lay off its dispatch staff to replace them with an app

Shanelle Connell is from Kelowna, British Columbia. (Contributed)
Kelowna actress debuts in movie shot in Okanagan

Shanelle Connell stars in ‘A Wedding to Remember’

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

KLO Middle and Kelowna Secondary schools have each recorded another case of the virus

A large 14-storey development planned for the current location of Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent parking lot. The KLO Neighbourhood Association states the project is one of many outside of the current vision of Pandosy and will redefine the neighbourhood forever. (Stober Group photo)
‘Over-development’ in Pandosy area prompts concerns from neighbourhood group

City placing ‘enormous stress on an already overburdened and underfunded infrastructure system,’ group says

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

A grant of $5,810,000 will go to the Duteau Creek water treatment plant for UV disinfection. - Morning Star file photo
Repairs require shutdown of North Okanagan city’s water disinfection

Customers asked not to worry, as chlorination still in effect

RCMP Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna Regional Detachment receives help with donations from six-year-old Nira during the 2019 Cram the Cruiser event, which has been cancelled but donations are being accepted at the Lake Country RCMP detachment. (Contributed)
Cram the Cruiser shifts gears in Lake Country

COVID-19 cancels original toy drive, but RCMP collecting new, unwrapped items and cash at detachment

The Penticton Arts Council is still accepting local artists who wish to be a part of a new online directory showcasing local talent. (Pentictonartscouncil.com)
Shop local online and support Penticton artists

Find local art and gifts in Penticton without leaving your home

Dave McIntosh holds his newborn son in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still in coma days after giving birth to baby boy

Gill McIntosh is in stable condition, though she’s still in an induced coma and on a ventilator

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Google Maps photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Penticton long-term care home

One staff member at the Village by the Station has tested positive for COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton City Staff will recommend to council in their Tuesday, Nov. 17 meeting that the city extend a pilot project to allow open consumption of alcohol on some beaches through summer 2021. (BC Ale Trail photo)
Legal beach drinks could return to Penticton next summer

Penticton was one of three B.C. communities to allow open alcohol in some public spaces this summer

Most Read