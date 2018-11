The accident occurred last night

A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic last night in West Kelowna.

The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Highway 97 and Grizzly Road.

Witnesses reporter minor injuries and one lane of traffic was open on Highway 97.

The RCMP, fire department and ambulances were on scene.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.