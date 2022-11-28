Hiker discovers dismembered moose on North Okanagan trail

Abandoned carcass included the animal’s head (with antlers cut off) and hide

A moose carcass was found on an Armstrong trail Nov. 26. (Contributed)

A grisly discovery was made on an Armstrong trail over the weekend.

A local hiker came across a freshly-killed and dismembered moose carcass Saturday, Nov. 26. It was located near the main trail head in the Rose Swanson Mountain recreation area.

Moose hunting season ended on Nov. 15, but it’s possible that the bull moose was killed under a legal Limited Entry Hunting license.

The abandoned carcass included the animal’s head (with antlers cut off) and hide.

“I was appalled because it is such a waste of a good hide, but also where it was left, near a popular hiking trail and only a few hundred meters from local residences,” said Andrea Gunner, president of the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society.

The kill and improper carcass disposal have been reported to local fish and game conservation officers.

