Historic Kelowna home up for heritage designation

J.N. Thompson House was built in 1911 at the corner of Richter St. and Sutherland Ave.

A Kelowna literature professor who saved a 111-year old home from the wrecking ball is now seeking heritage designation for the building.

Shona Renay Harrison bought J.N. Thompson House in 2015 and spent two years restoring it. It was originally located on property at 1875 Richter St., but Harrison moved the home to an acreage at 3940 Miller Rd. in 2021 due to development planned for the Richter lot.

Built in 1911 by J.N. Thompson (1870-1956), the house is a two-storey, wood-frame Queen Anne Revival, sitting at the corner of Richter St. and Sutherland Ave. Thompson was a prominent Kelowna citizen, orchardist, and businessman.

The home is included on the city’s heritage register. Harrison is seeking council approval for her Miller Rd. property to be added to the register, as well as the heritage designation for Thompson House. The property at 1875 Richter would also be removed from the register.

City staff is recommending support for Harrison’s application.

After a two-year restoration J.N. Thompson House was relocated to 3940 Miller Rd. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
