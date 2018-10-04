Mel Farrell

Hobbyist photographer captures Lake Country wildlife

Take a look at Mel Farrell’s wildlife pictures from Lake Country

A Kelowna photographer has gathered significant attention on Facebook with his animal photos.

Mel Farrell recently created a post that featured animals around Lake Country, from Canadian geese, to coyotes to woodpeckers.

The post gathered about 200 likes.

Farrell said most of the photos he’s taken of animals are near the highway.

RELATED: Resident concerned with impact of flood mitigations on wildlife

“My goal is to demonstrate the beauty of where we live,” he said.

The hobby photographer doesn’t do it for a living, and said the Okanagan Valley is “(living) in nature with a highway going down the middle.”

He said the images are often taken while on his kayak, which allows him to get closer to the animals.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mel Farrell

Mel Farrell

Previous story
2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event
Next story
GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Just Posted

Hobbyist photographer captures Lake Country wildlife

Take a look at Mel Farrell’s wildlife pictures from Lake Country

Kelowna Rockets squashed by Vancouver Giants

The Rockets fell 5-0 to the Giants last night

International bee symposium to be held in Kelowna

The Border Free Bees Symposium runs from Oct. 12 to 14

2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

City of West Kelowna warns of fake bylaw tickets

A forged bylaw ticket of $125 was issued in Sunnyside

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Performance in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

North Okanagan residential sales dip, prices rise

Despite average prices rising, OMREB says market transitioning to more equal for buyers and sellers

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Cara Reed

Cara Reed is aiming for a spot on council to represent Carr’s Landing

Learn more about Peachland mayoral candidate Cindy Fortin

Every week, the Captial News will ask council candidates questions about their community

Most Read