Hobbyist photographer captures Lake Country wildlife

Take a look at Mel Farrell’s wildlife pictures from Lake Country

A Kelowna photographer has gathered significant attention on Facebook with his animal photos.

Mel Farrell recently created a post that featured animals around Lake Country, from Canadian geese, to coyotes to woodpeckers.

The post gathered about 200 likes.

Farrell said most of the photos he’s taken of animals are near the highway.

“My goal is to demonstrate the beauty of where we live,” he said.

The hobby photographer doesn’t do it for a living, and said the Okanagan Valley is “(living) in nature with a highway going down the middle.”

He said the images are often taken while on his kayak, which allows him to get closer to the animals.

Mel Farrell