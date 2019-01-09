Vancouver Island, Okanagan and Kootenays have the highest proportion of seniors. (Seniors Advocate)

Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

More deferring property tax, using rent subsidy to stay at home

Keeping frail seniors at home has been a priority of B.C. health ministers for years, but delivery of home care and day activity programs to support that declined in 2018, B.C.’s Seniors Advocate says.

The number of seniors receiving home support services decreased by 1.4 per cent, despite a four per cent increase in the B.C. population over 65 and a five per cent increase in those over 85, according to the latest senior services monitoring report, released Wednesday.

Adult day program access also declined by six per cent in 2018, adding up to a 17 per cent drop in program days delivered in the past two years. “Not surprisingly, there is a 23 per cent increase in the wait list,” the report says.

“The ability to live as independently as possible for as long as possible depends on a number of key factors,” Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie said. “Appropriate housing, sufficient income, adequate transportation, accessible health care and assistance with personal needs must all be available if seniors are to live safely and with dignity.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix added $75 million to the budget for respite care and adult day programs last year, in an effort to ease the pressure on family members supporting seniors in their homes.

“The reduction in home support clients is puzzling, as we should be seeing those numbers increase,” Mackenzie said.

RELATED: Still too many seniors in care facilities, on drugs

RELATED: B.C. making progress on care home staffing, Dix says

Rising housing costs have also made it more difficult for seniors to remain at home. Property tax deferrals have risen by 53 per cent in the past four years, with more than 57,000 seniors deferring taxes in 2017-18 and more than $200 million in property taxes paid to municipalities by the province to date.

For seniors who rent, there was a seven per cent increase in use of rent subsidies through the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program, and a 34 per cent increase in the total subsidies paid.

For seniors who need residential care, the average waiting time has improved, with 71 per cent getting admitted to a care facility within 30 days. But the rate varies between regional health authorities, with a low of 45 per cent for Island Health and a high of 90 per cent for the Vancouver Coastal health region.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Man involved in altercation works alongside Kelowna RCMP
Next story
Police investigate senior’s death at South Okanagan care home

Just Posted

Former NHL stars coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health

The hockey stars join Third Space Counselling in ‘Train Like the Pros’

UPDATE: Man involved in altercation works alongside Kelowna RCMP

The identified man was allegedly involved in an altercation

Kelowna snow plows in action

Removal crews are off and clearing the snow that fell last night

UBC Okanagan Heat work hard for clothing drive

The drive was spearheaded by the athletes

Kelowna naturopath offers healthy dose of hip hop

Hip hop influence for Dr. BENTZ began as Lake Country teenager

Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Patricia Tribe can’t believe how her reading and sciene program from space has grown internationally

UPDATE: The Game cancels entire Canadian tour

LA Rapper was slated to perform Saturday in Vancouver, Sunday in Vernon

John Horgan says LNG project meets standard of Indigenous relations

B.C. premier speaks on police action to clear pipeline route

Police investigate senior’s death at South Okanagan care home

The is the second death at a care home that police have investigated in the Okanagan this month

Kamloops police investigate arson at supportive housing unit

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

More deferring property tax, using rent subsidy to stay at home

RCMP not at fault for in-custody death in South Okanagan

An investigation lead by IIO determined the arresting officer, detachment not at fault

Hergott: Happy New Year friends

Lawyer Paul Hergott thanks readers for tuning into his column every week

Newfoundland town asks for help as stranded seals block roads

Roddickton Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald has called Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials

Most Read