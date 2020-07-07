Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

A recent video posted on Facebook shows one semi truck narrowly avoiding a head-on collision near Rogers Pass by Golden, B.C.

The video shared by Putt Jattan De Driver Truckkan De shows dash cam footage of one vehicle over taking another in a passing lane uphill, traveling at approximately 60 km/h.

As the vehicle with the dash cam slowly passes the semi truck, lights of another truck appear around the curve approaching in the opposite direction.

As the opposing truck lights near the two vehicles, another semi truck suddenly comes from behind and over takes the two, crossing a double yellow line.

The semi truck just barely misses causing a head on collision by seconds.

The vehicle with the dash cam was forced to slow down and allow the truck to re-enter the lane to avoid the collision.

The video was taken on June 30, 2020, just after midnight.

Black Press has reached out to RCMP for comment regarding the video.

On July 6, Highway 1 near Revelstoke was closed for several hours due to a fatal crash. A Honda Accord lost control around a curve and collided with a semi truck. The drive and passenger died at the scene.

READ MORE: Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3
Next story
Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Kory Nagata went missing in the middle arm of the river

Kelowna’s Friends of Dorothy to host LGBT2Q+ live music acts

Matthew Presidente and Pedwell are on the bill for July 7 and 8

Security camera captures woman stealing package from Westbank doorstep

Sharon Utton posted a video of the incident to Facebook shortly after it happened on Saturday, July 4

Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s have led to 13 or 14 tickets for illegal dumpers

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

Speedboat driver sentenced in fatal Shuswap houseboat collision granted day parole

Leon Reinbrecht began serving a three-year sentence in a federal prison in January 2019

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Princeton teens transport unconscious friend to hospital in wheelbarrow – police say alcohol was a factor

Kids eventually flag down passing ambulance

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

Okanagan home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road in Lake Country just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members

The COVID-19 crisis “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat” says the LSIB

Most Read