Hotel Eldorado and Eldorado Resort reopens

A limited section of the resort will be open

The popular vacation spots Hotel Eldorado and Eldorado Resort have reopened for business, following the shutdown of non-essential businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement made on June 20 included Eldorado Lakeside Dining, Eldorado Lounge, The Whisky room, and the reinvigorated Heritage Vintage 1926 room as the sections to reopen.

“The decision to temporarily close ‘The El’ was heart-breaking, but with generations of happy and healthy memories we are here to support the future of our community through the stages of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ted Callaghan, president, and CEO of Argus Properties Ltd.

The reopening will adhere to directives and guidance provided by the British Columbia Ministry of Health for Hotel Operators, and by WorkSafe BC.

“In our public spaces and high traffic areas, we remind guests to follow proper social distancing practices. As part of a phased approach to re-opening the boardwalk, the public will be guided through a very limited section of the resort, with access from Cook Road and along Manteo at Eldorado Resort.

For more information, visit the Hotel Eldorado website.

