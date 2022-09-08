Hotel tower for downtown Kelowna makes its way back to council

Westcorp has been trying to build the hotel for several years at the foot of Queensway Avenue

A 33-storey hotel development proposed for Kelowna’s waterfront goes before council again on September 20th.

Westcorp Property Management has been trying to build the hotel for several years at the foot of Queensway Avenue. Staff is recommending that council approve development variance permits for maximum building height, podium height and setbacks above four-storeys.

In February 2018, staff recommended against granting a development permit for the project. There were concerns that the “proposal’s overall size, height, and massing would be overwhelming for the property and its unique downtown context.”

Westcorp made changes to the project, and it came back to council in August of 2018, at which time staff recommended approving development permits. The proposal originally started with 26-storeys, but has increased to the current 33 over several years.

The start of construction has also been delayed several times, including the redesign, due in part to the implementation of the speculation tax in 2018 and the economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Westcorp’s website, the development will include 175 hotel rooms, 65 residential units, a conference centre, retail spaces, and an 18th-floor restaurant.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentRezoning