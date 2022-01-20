Man arrested on warrants at Osoyoos hotel now behind bars facing over 28 criminal charges. (File photo)

Man arrested on warrants at Osoyoos hotel now behind bars facing over 28 criminal charges. (File photo)

‘Huge problem in Oliver’: Man facing 28 charges arrested at Osoyoos hotel

Arjen Jessy Alexander Huber, 30, is currently in jail

A man who has compiled 28 criminal charges in the past 10 months across several South Okanagan communities is behind bars.

“This male is a huge problem in Oliver, Willowbrook and Keremeos,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

“The Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP were able to apprehend him on numerous warrants at a hotel in Osoyoos without incident on Sunday evening (Jan. 16).”

Arjen Jessy Alexander Huber, 30, has been held in jail since his arrest.

“This is a property offender with a strong propensity toward violence and his charges show that,” said Wrigglesworth. “I know that my officers and the people of this community will be much safer knowing that this criminal has finally been locked up.”

The accused may be facing even more charges for a number of other offences, said Wrigglesworth.

Huber will be back in Penticton Provincial Court on Jan. 25. He is facing charges of resisting arrest, driving while prohibited, storage of a firearm without a license, public mischief in Oliver from May 30, 2021, fear of injury for an incident in August in Oliver and flight from police among other charges.

