Human remains found in South Okanagan vehicle fire

RCMP said the investigation to this point indicates the fire was accidental and not suspicious

Osoyoos RCMP said human remains were found in a burned out vehicle that they were called out to.

Mounties were called to a fully engulfed Chevrolet S10 pickup truck on fire on Nov. 13 at 1:42 a.m. on Nighthawk Drive in Osoyoos.

The fire department arrived shortly after and put out the blaze which had spread to a second vehicle and had been moving dangerously close to a house. A woman, who was the only occupant of the house, was quickly removed to safety by RCMP.

“Once the fire was out, human remains were located in the back seat of the S10 pickup,” said Sg.t Jason Bayda. “The Osoyoos RCMP are aware of a 54-year-old homeless male did use this pickup truck to sleep in on a friend’s driveway and had been doing so for several months.”

Bayda said the investigation to this point indicates the fire was accidental and not suspicious in nature. The matter has been turned over to the B.C. Coroner’s Service.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death
Next story
Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding association sparks outrage

Just Posted

Kelowna Art Gallery to show private collection publicly for first time

The Rossi Collection: A circle of Friends can now be seen until January

Rockets players among 48 WHL “Players to Watch”

Nolan Foote leads the Rockets’ group heading into the 2019 NHL draft

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding association sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Okanagan College Foundation awards aspiring nurse

The student described the awards as a ‘tremendous relief’

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Okanagan trampoline gymnasts impress at World Age Group finals in Russia

Kelowna’s Jordyn Yendley finished fifth, Vernon’s Travis Towers 14th in respective age groups

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

‘No’ proportional representation group says voting should be extended

Two more government pot shops to open in Kamloops

Two private applications are also in the queue to come before city council by the end of the year

Kamloops police search for robbery suspect

Kamloops elementary school placed on hold and secure protocol while police search area

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Most Read