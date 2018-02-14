Human Rights Tribunal to address UBC protocols of sexual assault complaint

Hale said she notified several different officials and was never directed to make a complaint.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal agreed to hear a complaint about the length of time it took the University of British Columbia to handle a sexual assault complaint by former student.

It’s in the public’s interest to look into how UBC handled an alleged assault report by Stephanie Hale against a fellow student in 2013, according to a decision posted by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal this week.

Hale said she notified several different officials that she was sexually assaulted at a university after-party, where she was intermittantly unconscious and suffered physical injuries. When she made the allegation to school officials, she claimed, she was was never directed to visit an advocacy centre, or told to visit campus security.

While part of the decision will be examined, a complaint against the alleged attacker was dropped because the tribunal says it was filed outside of the six-month window it generally allows to consider claims.

Hale claimed she was sexually attacked during and after a party.

The tribunal also dropped the portions of Hale’s complaint that related to a 2015 class photoshoot where she was asked to be “the boobs” of the shot, in reference to her being a token female participant.

The full decision can be found online.