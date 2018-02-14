Human Rights Tribunal to address UBC protocols of sexual assault complaint

Hale said she notified several different officials and was never directed to make a complaint.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal agreed to hear a complaint about the length of time it took the University of British Columbia to handle a sexual assault complaint by former student.

It’s in the public’s interest to look into how UBC handled an alleged assault report by Stephanie Hale against a fellow student in 2013, according to a decision posted by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal this week.

Hale said she notified several different officials that she was sexually assaulted at a university after-party, where she was intermittantly unconscious and suffered physical injuries. When she made the allegation to school officials, she claimed, she was was never directed to visit an advocacy centre, or told to visit campus security.

While part of the decision will be examined, a complaint against the alleged attacker was dropped because the tribunal says it was filed outside of the six-month window it generally allows to consider claims.

Hale claimed she was sexually attacked during and after a party.

The tribunal also dropped the portions of Hale’s complaint that related to a 2015 class photoshoot where she was asked to be “the boobs” of the shot, in reference to her being a token female participant.

The full decision can be found online.

Previous story
Update: Snowfall alert cancelled for Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson
Next story
B.C. to get new area code in 2019

Just Posted

Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project

Kelowna seventh most expensive rental market

The price of a one bedroom rental is up 13.7 per cent.

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

It’s byelection day in Kelowna West

Voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Human Rights Tribunal to address UBC protocols of sexual assault complaint

Hale said she notified several different officials and was never directed to make a complaint.

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: The best interest of the people, or the developer?

Peachland letter-writer says they are against the approval of the PeachTree Village development

OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths

The OSO presents Viva L’Italia in Kelowna Feb. 16, Penticton Feb. 17 and Vernon Feb. 18

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting

Shooter is in custody, police say

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Most Read