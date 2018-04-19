Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe stops at $15 million

Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe site stops accepting donations as planned

The GoFundMe page dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos, believed to be the largest of its kind in Canadian history, stopped taking donations at midnight Wednesday as planned.

The page displays a final total of $15,185,700 raised from more than 142,000 contributors in 12 days from across Canada and numerous countries around the world.

RELATED: Humboldt Broncos will continue to accept donations after GoFundMe closes

“Funds for Humboldt Broncos” was started by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington after the horrific bus crash on April 6 which killed 16 players and staff and injured 13 others.

Team president Kevin Garinger said earlier this week that money raised in the GoFundMe campaign would be transferred to the new Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund.

He said money from the fund would be used to pay the expenses of the victims’ families, but added was too soon to provide a more specific breakdown of the way the money would be allocated.

RELATED: Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

Garinger said the team would continue to accept donations through an organization called the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation.

He said it would “support Humboldt Broncos players, employees, families and volunteers, as well as first responders and emergency services personnel, teams, athletes, related organizations and communities affected by the crash.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Love of records enduring for Kelowna vinyl fan
Next story
Trudeau looks for less plastic, more LGBTQ rights at Commonwealth

Just Posted

Bladder dam being installed in West Kelowna

The city is installing a bladder dam on the west side of Gellatly Road

Supreme Court of Canada ruling a “missed opportunity” for B.C. wineries

B.C. Wine Institute and its members disappointed about ruling on interprovincial trade

Blind Kelowna athlete wins grappling gold

Michelle Jorgensen takes her division at her first ever tournament in Kamloops

Love of records enduring for Kelowna vinyl fan

John Gowland’s record collection dates back to 1950s

Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

Trevor Kennedy, 16, has coped with type 1 diabetes for nine years

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

Man in older model truck allegedly approached young girl in neighbourhood; asked if she wanted ride

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

Arrest made in machete attack

Chase man to face charges, victim airlifted to hospital with injured hand

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks, becoming viral video

Olympic gold now official for B.C. weightlifter

Christine Girard’s bronze medal from 2012 Olympics upgraded to gold, IOC announces

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, debate hasn’t quit

Om April 21, 1918 two Canadians in their canvas-covered Sopwith Camel biplanes engaged the enemy

VIDEO: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited Faith Dickinson, founder of Cuddles for Cancer

Most Read